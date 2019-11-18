National Honor Society inducts new members at GHS

GALION — The newest members of the Galion chapter of National Honor Society were inducted last week during a program at Galion High School.

This year’s inductees from the junior class were Kayden Caudill, Hannah Daniels, Wilson Frankhouse, Leah Hall, Kayla Hardy, Matthew McMullen, Grace Murphy, Kaisey Speck and Shelena Wilcox. Senior class members were Katie Baughn, Jordan Cleveland, Kaila Davis, Madison Harmon, Taylor Keeran and Katherine Talbott.

At the ceremony, National Honor Society secretary Kiana Moulton introduced each of the new members; NHS president Anna Court presented information about the history of National Honor Society; NHS treasurer Caleb Strack and current senior members — Elli Chandler, Gillian Miller, Kate Schieber, and Anissa Smith-Sublett — talked about the meaning of the National Honor Society emblem; and NHS vice president Kacie Runyon gave the introduction of new members by their sponsors.

The objectives of the National Honor Society are to create an enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote worthy leadership, and to encourage the development of character in all students at Galion High School.

To be eligible for membership, a junior or senior must have at least a 3.25 GPA, show evidence of leadership and service in school and community, and earn superior character ratings from faculty. Each fall, a faculty committee reviews applications and makes selections from the field of applicants.

The students who were inducted ask someone in their lives — who they value or look up to in some way — to be their sponsor and give a short speech on why they are a good fit for National Honor Society. Sponsors ranged from teachers, to coaches, to parents, to siblings and more.

The evening ended with the new members signing the official National Honor Society register.