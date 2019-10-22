This is National School Bus Safety Week

COLUMBUS — This week is National School Bus Safety Week. This year’s theme, “My School Bus, The Safest Form of Student Transportation!” reminds motorists, students, and school bus drivers of the important role they each have in ensuring children’s safety.

Prior to stopping, school buses display yellow warning lights that signify the bus is about to stop. Once a bus comes to a stop, flashing lights and a stop sign are displayed. Motorists approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus while the bus is receiving or discharging students. When a road is divided into four or more lanes, only traffic driving in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers may not resume their travels until the bus resumes traveling.

“School buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students to and from school,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “With the watchful eyes of our school bus drivers and the collaboration of motorists, parents, and children, we can help make this a safe school year in Ohio.”

So far in 2019, 799 school bus crashes have taken place in Ohio. The Patrol has issued 2,104 citations to motorists who committed violations around school buses and in school zones.

“Although drivers are required to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers, children should not rely on motorists to do so,” said Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Children exiting the bus should always stop and look both ways before crossing the street, remaining alert for any sudden traffic.”

Troopers will be highly visible this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus violations and crashes, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/SchoolBusSafety_201909.pdf

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_schoolbus-generic1-shutterstock.jpg