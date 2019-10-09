Fall Festival on Saturday at Galion’s Big Four Depot

GALION — Friends of the Big Four Depot are having their first Fall Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the depot on Washington Street. There are activities planned for all ages.

Dave Moore, a member of the Friends of the Big Four Depot, and one of the festival organizers, said the group is excited about the new event and said they hope the tradition continues with a bigger and better festival next fall.

There will be a cornhole tournament, pumpkin painting, a bounce house, assorted vendors and a wide variety of entertainment.

“Our main act is the ‘Crazy Gringos,’” Moore said. “They are a local band that plays all kinds of music, but mainly country. They will play from 2-4 p.m. We will have entertainment before and after them, but they are our feature group.”

There will be pumpkins available for people to paint or decorate and take home with them. A lot of activities aren’t quite set in stone yet, Moore said. But he assured everyone that more details will be announced as the festival nears.

“We’re just trying to get the basic festival started this year and continue it next year and make it bigger next year,” Moore said.

