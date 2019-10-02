Another Connections Weekend upon us

GALION — Galion City School will host the 2019 Connections Weekend celebration this Thursday through Saturday.

The festivities will begin Thursday with Galion Elementary and Galion Intermediate School students taking part in the second annual Tiger Dash at Unckrich Stadium. It will be followed at 6:30 p.m., with a bonfire and pep rally behind the baseball field in Heise Park. Just follow the fans and the cheering and look for the big pile of cardboard and other debris that will be set aflame. The pep rally will include athletic teams, cheerleaders, bands, and the introduction of the homecoming court.

The Galion Fire Department will light the bonfire to conclude the rally, and will stick around until the fire goes out.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Galion Middle School will host a Career Day for eighth graders. Several Hall of Fameinductees will participate, as will other professionals from the community. Students will attend six different sessions during the morning. On Friday evening at 6 p.m., homecoming activities will begin at the stadium. The homecoming court will be presented, and the 2019 Galion High School homecoming queen will be announced prior to the game against Clear Fork.

The Galion Alumni Band and alumni cheerleaders will help cheer the Tigers on to victory. The Tigers are undefeated entering Friday’s showdown with two-time defending league champion and state-playoff qualifier Clear Fork.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, he Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast gets underway at Galion Intermediate School. Service is 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast costs $7, with kids eight and younger eating for free, with a paid adult.

The hall of fame dinner and induction program is at Galion Middle School on Saturday evening. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a performance by the Galion High School Showtunes group. Class of 2019 inductees include: Harold “Tubby” Garverick (Class of 1955), Harry Garverick (1956), James Garverick (1960), Jerry James (1944), Ken Jarvis (1965), Joe Kleinknecht (1960), Kellie Rowland (1977), Vicki Trapp (1979) and Kyle Zeuch (2003).

The Connections Weekend and Homecoming festivities will conclude with the annual homecoming dance Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., at Galion High School.

