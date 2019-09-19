Another ‘Swing on the Porch’ coming Sunday

GALION — The second “Swing on the Porch” big band performance at the historic Gill House in Galion is set for this Sunday at 4 p.m. This concert will feature the Richland Academy of the Arts Big Band, under the direction of Paul Martin.

The concert series will be held on the lawn of the historic Gill House. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Donations will be divided between the RAA Big Band and the Gill House for continuing restoration work.

The Richland Academy of the Arts Big Band is the first performing jazz ensemble offered at the Academy and is open to musicians high school through adult. Music from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, and others can be heard from this fine jazz band. The Big Band was formed just this year and has performed several times to appreciative audiences. The band is lead by big band veteran Paul Martin, who serves as the academy’s music director and as artistic director of the highly acclaimed Mansfield Jazz Orchestra.

The Gill House is owned by Preserving Galion, Inc., a 501c3 working to restore this historic home. The house, located at 342 Harding Way West near Uptowne Galion, was built in 1904 and hosted many important figures from America’s past, including Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

This is the second jazz band to play at the Gill House. “We found that the east porch offers a great performance space for ensembles”, said Preserving Galion board member Brian Treisch. “The east lawn under the towering copper beech trees is a great spot for people to gather and hear some good music.”

Anyone attending the concert should bring a lawn chair.

“We don’t have seating, but we have great lawn space,” said Treisch.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_swing-on-the-porch-band.jpg