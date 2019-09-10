Experience the mystical, paranormal

GALION — There will be lots to do and see at Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St. this Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Galion Historical Society is hosting a unique event for this area: “Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal” or an “EMP.”

But don’t let the name fool you. There will be something for everyone at this event.

Vendors from all over Ohio plan to be at the Brownella grounds, along with many local vendors. At last count, more than 20 vendors will be rolling into Galion to sell and promote their various merchandise and services that include crystals, paranormal equipment, psychics, Reiki practitioners, candles, soaps, jewelry, Norwex products, essential oils, photography, LuLaRoe clothing, and more.

Also present will be Native Americans Roger Moore and his wife, Stacy. Roger is a storyteller, actor, historian, and artist. He has posed for numerous Native American paintings and appeared in movies and commercials. Both will be in full Native American dress and will be selling their own unique, handmade jewelry. Bring the kids out to meet these two wonderful individuals.

Rus-Men Farms of Galion will be on hand and grilling locally-raised meats, along with offering other tantalizing cuisine.

If you’ve been on a tour inside the cottage — or have never been inside — stop and look around in more detail. Roam the rooms at your leisure and look at the beautiful detail of this grand old house. Look at some of the gorgeous detail our restoration efforts from this summer have brought back to life. Staff will be available to answer questions.

Also, the Galion Historical Society Museum will be open for this event.

On Saturday evening, Annie Tarpley’s History and Haunts team will be hosting nationally-known paranormal investigator Brian J. Cano. Cano will give a lecture and then conduct an investigation at Brownella Cottage and the surrounding grounds.

This program required advance registration and those planning to attend are coming from as far away as California, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, and New York. This event has been sold out for weeks. There are no tickets available.

The Exposition of the Mystical and Paranormal opens its doors at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. Free parking is available on the Old Middle School Lot south of Brownella Cottage, at the corner of Union and Walnut streets. The cost of admission is $10, with children 12 and youger getting in for free.

Get your wristbands for entrance to the EM. inside Historic Grace Church, across the street from Brownella Cottage. The Cottage is located at 132 S. Union Street in Galion. Proceeds go to benefit the Galion Historical Society to help maintain these historic properties of Galion as well as supporting its many ongoing programs.

Stop by and check out this event. For more information, call the Galion Historical Society Office at 419-468-9338,

