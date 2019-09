LOUDONVILLE — Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson recently released his 72nd album. He is one of the only artists to chart hits in seven consecutive decades. He will be performing at the Loudonville street fair in Loudonville,on Oct. 3.

Courtesy photo https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Bill-Anderson.jpg Courtesy photo