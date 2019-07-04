Vintage motorcycles, and lots more, at Mid-Ohio this weekend

LEXINGTON — The American Motorcyclist Association and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are hosting the Honda AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this weekend. It is the 25th consecutive year for the event at Mid-Ohio, and one of the largest gatherings in America focused solely on celebrating the history of motorcycles in America with racing, swap meets, vendors, live music and other off-track entertainment choices.

The event is a fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization that works to preserve the tradition of motorcycling in the United States.

Vintage Motorcycles Days are Friday through Sunday.

Founded in 1924, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has goal of protecting the future of motorcycling, while helping promote the motorcycle lifestyle in the United States and has grown into the world’s largest motorcycling organization. Along with sanctioning many different racing events around the country, the AMA also manages the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame to preserve the heritage of motorcycling for future generations.

The featured brand this year is Honda

Road Racing: Friday, July 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Practice for all riders); Saturday, July 6, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Hare Scrambles: Friday, July 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Motocross: Saturday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 7, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Trials: Sunday, July 7, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vintage Flat Track (At Ashland County Fairgrounds): Saturday, July 6, 6 p.m. Round 7 of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series

Biltwell Pit Bike Exhibition Racing: Friday, July 5, 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 6, 6 p.m.

Lap for History: Ride your bike around Mid-Ohio. — Friday, July 5, 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 11:15 a.m.; Sunday, July 7, 11:15 a.m.

Swap Meet: Open Daily

American Motor Drome Wall of Death: Shows Daily

Biltwell Off-Road Poker Run: Riders will navigate an easy off road loop in the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course infield five times, drawing a card each lap — Friday, July 5: 11 a.m.; Saturday, July 6: 9 a.m.; Sunday, July 7: 9 a.m.

Biltwell Holeshot Challenge: Test your motocross holeshot skills in this “run what you brung” exhibition race — Saturday, July 6: 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free (not the grandstands) when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available. General admission is $60 for the weekend, $40 for Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday. Tickets are $5 additional at the game. Tent and motor home camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000. Visit midohio.com for more information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_web1_swapmeet.jpg