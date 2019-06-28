Learn to fly fish at upcooming clinic in Castalia

FINDLAY — Anglers interested in learning the art of fly fishing and practicing their skills on a half-mile section of Cold Creek at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery in Erie County are encouraged to participate in the beginning fly-fishing clinics, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

There are 80 slots available for the popular program. Sessions will be held on Fridays from Aug. 30 through Sept, 20. The classes will be open for registration July 1.

The sessions are from 9 a.m.-nooon. or 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 30, Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

In addition to fly-fishing instruction by Division of Wildlife staff and volunteers, attendees will be able to test their newly acquired skills by fishing for the abundant rainbow trout found in Cold Creek. Anglers may also encounter an occasional brown trout and brook trout.

Participants can register at https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration/. Each person who registers may bring one guest to participate in the clinic. Anglers are encouraged to bring someone new to fishing, or someone who used to fish but has since lapsed. There are limited spots for each date and session, so act quickly to get your desired date and time slot.

Anglers may only participate once in the beginning fly fishing classes as either a permit holder or guest. All anglers age 16 and older are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license.

Funds generated from the sale of fishing licenses go toward conserving and restoring habitat, enforcement of fishing regulations, hatchery operations, fish stocking in public fishing areas, enhancement of research, and educational outreach. For more information on Ohio’s fishery resources, visit wildohio.gov.

The Castalia State Fish Hatchery is located in Erie County off State Route 269, near Castalia. The mission of the ODNR Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_hatchery-1.jpg