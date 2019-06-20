Mansfield Sailing Club open house June 29

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Sailing Club invites the public to its next Open House Fun Day on Saturday, June 29, at the club’s facilities on the southern shore of Clearfork Reservoir on Ohio 97. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes free sailboat rides and refreshments. Guests will be able to learn more about sailing as a fun, family activity.

Mansfield Sailing Club also promotes such other on-the-water recreation as rowing, canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

Mansfield Sailing Club welcomes new members and anyone who wants to experience the pleasure of being in a sailboat on beautiful Clearfork Reservoir.

The Mansfield Sailing Club is located near the intersection of Ohio Route 97 and Gass Road, where boaters and visitors can enjoy the club’s docks, shelter, picnic areas, and restrooms. The docks and their moorings may only be used by club members, though remaining facilities are open to the public.

