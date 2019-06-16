Senior Day at the Crawford County Fair is July 18

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Council on Aging will host the 36th Annual Senior Citizens Day at the Crawford County Fair on Thursday, July 18. Activities will take place in the in the Youth Building. Doors open at 9 a.m., entertainment starts at 10 a.m., lunch will be served at noon, and door prizes will be awarded after lunch (you must be present to win a door prize.)

Senior Citizen admission to the fairgrounds is $2. Lunch is free, but a ticket must be obtained at the Crawford County Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus, in order to reserve a seat and a box lunch. You can start ordering tickets Monday, June 17 by calling 419-562-3050 or 1-800-589-7853.

Tickets must be picked up at the Senior Center before July 18. If you are unable to pick up your ticket, you may send a self addressed stamped envelope to CCCOA-Fair Tickets, P.O. Box 166, Bucyrus, Ohio, 44820. Only individuals 60 and older with a ticket will be guaranteed a seat and a lunch.

Anyone in need of transportation can make a reservation at the same time ticket reservations are made; the deadline to schedule a ride is Friday, 5 p.m. July 12. Lunch and transportation reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

