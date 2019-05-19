Galion school district launches online forms for families

GALION — The Galion school districthas developed a partnership with FinalForms, an online forms and data management service. This new partnership will allow families of Galion students to complete and sign all beginning of the year forms and athletic participation forms for their students.

“What’s really exciting is that FinalForms saves data from year-to-year and season-to-season,” said Ronnie Rinehart, director of technology for the district. “This means that our families will never need to enter the same information twice!”

FinalForms also pre-populates information wherever possible saving time for those families with more than one student in the district. Paper forms for athletic physicals will still be required and are available to print through FinalForms or can be picked up in the Middle School and High School offices.

“Our goal is to have all athletes and new enrollments go through this process during the month of May,” Rinehart said. “All other students and their families will go through the process during the summer break.”

The Galion City School District FinalForms site can be accessed by visiting https://galion-oh.finalforms.com. New users will be required to register with a valid email address.

FinalForms is mobile friendly and offers support for users on their site. Please contact your student’s school office or send an email to gal-tech@galionschools.org if you have questions or require the use of a computer.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Galion-City-Schools-logo.jpg