Free, pop-up testing sites in Richland, Ashland counties Saturday

MANSFIELD — Pop-up COVID testing sites have been announced in this area. They will be open Saturday and are available to all. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed. Just arrive at the scheduled time. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Other sites will be announced soon. More information is available at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Ave., Sept. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Loudonville Lions Club, 643 Wooster Road, Loudonville, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Malabar Intermediate School, 205 W.Cook Rd.Mansfield, September26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Albion Brethren Church, 246 County Road 620, West Salem 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Covid-testing-sites.jpg