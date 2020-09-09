Galion resident with postive COVID-19 test has died

GALION — A City of Galion resident who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

“We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Galion City Health Commissioner Trish Factor. “This disease has affected our entire community and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact.”

Out of respect for privacy of the individual and the individual’s family, the Galion City Health Department will not be releasing any identifying information at this time.

The death of a Galion resident further emphasizes the need for social distancing and careful compliance of Ohio’s preventative orders to best protect our community.

Keeping Galion safe is a matter of public responsibility. All Galion City residents have a role to play to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

“All Galion City residents must act responsibly as one community to protect our residents,” Factor said. “This death reminds us that although we are doing relatively well compared to other parts of Ohio and the nation, we must continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing, staying home when sick, increased hand washing, and increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community.”

As of Tuesday, Sept, 8, 2020, the Galion City Health Department is reporting 54 total cases; 44 laboratory confirmed and 10 probable cases. There are currently seven active cases in Galion. The Galion City Health Department will continue to update the public regarding cases at least weekly.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Coronavirus-clip-art-2.jpg