MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health is confirming an eighth death to a Richland County resident from COVID-19. The victim was a 92-year-old female who was living in a residential care setting. She became ill, was hospitalized on July 12, 2020, and passed away on July 15.

The employees of Richland Public Health express their sympathies to family and friends of this latest loss to the coronavirus pandemic.

