More music, fun events for kids at Crawford County Fair

BUCYRUS — Some new, fun activities and musical entertainment will be showcased at the Crawford County Fair this year as the park area and gazebo of the fairgrounds will be utilized to highlight these additions.

According to Roger Auck, president of the Crawford County Agricultural Society, a calf scramble will take place on Monday night of the fair and musical groups and a DJ will entertain during the evenings during the rest of the fair, which runs July 20 to July 25.

Talking about the calf scramble, Auck said it is for kids and teens and there are some cash and ice cream prizes to be awarded. Th calf scramble is Monday night of the fair at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

For children up to eight years old, the event has them in a fenced in area trying to catch a chicken.

“I believe they will get an ice cream from one of the vendors who donates ice cream to the kids,” Auck said. “And then from ages 9-14, they have to catch a sheep and put a halter on it correctly. When it comes to kids 15 and older, they have to put a halter on a calf correctly. And for the calf scramble there will be money awarded.”

He explained kids need to be signed up for the event and registration takes place in the senior fair board office. Those participating need to be signed up by 5 p.m. “They may take registration up to 6 p.m., depending on how many they have signed up,” he added.

‘“It’s just fun to watch the kids do this,” Auck said. “It really is.”

On Tuesday night, Auck said the popular band Red Ball Jets will perform in the park area by the gazebo from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday evening features The Big Red Deluxe playing at the gazebo from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Fret Mashers will entertain fairgoers on Thursday night from 7 – 9 p.m.

On Friday, Auck said they have Steel Ivory in the gazebo from 7 to 9 p.m. and then on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. the Steer Clear DJ will spin tunes for the evening in the gazebo.

Auck said these musical events are new to the fair this year and he hopes people take time to enjoy them. He noted all these events are free.

“We wanted to use that area this year. It’s a nice area. And it’s in the shade,” he said.

Auck said there will be a beer garden in the park when bands are playing, as well as another beer garden near the grandstands when events are taking place.

The livestock sale is on Saturday starting at 9 a.m., and Auck said they are trying to keep up with social distancing by trying to have just buyers in the arena when the sale is going on. He said parents can come in and watch their child sell their animal, but are asking them to leave the arena once their child is finished.

Auck also said they are having junior fair kids bring out only one animal at the sale, regardless of how many they are selling that day.

“We’re just trying to speed things up this year with the COVID-19 stuff and there will be no contact with the kids. Buyers won’t be able to go out and shake their kids’ hands … things like that,” Auck noted. “We’re just trying to keep people from touching each other and the health department encourages that, too.”