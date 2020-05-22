Second Harvest Food Pantry coming to Galion next Friday, May 29

GALION — Second Harvest Food Bank, which in recent weeks had fed hundreds of area families via drive-thru food pantries in Bucyrus, is planning a third drive-thru food pantry, this one in Galion next Friday, May 29.

Second Harvest Food Pantry of North Central Ohio is helping communities through this part of the state as their response to COVID-19 and its affect on communities

The May 29 Drive-Thru Food Distribution effort is at Galion Middle School, 474 Portland Way North, on the Galion City Schools campus. It is from 1-3 p.m. and Second Harvest and volunteers will be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food and more.

There also will be volunteers on hand to help direct traffic at the middle school. Those who participate are asked to:

1. Please remain in your vehicle;

2. Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items;

3. Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle;

4. If the trunk is not clean, you will be asked to pull off and can only return to the line once the truck is empty;

5. Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

These drive thru efforts have resulted in hundreds of families being helped in the past two months.

For more information, visit www.secondharvestfoodbank.org.

