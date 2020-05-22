2020 Crawford County Fair Schedule

Senior Fair Schedule

THURSDAY, JULY 16

4-7 p.m. — Entries brought in for Domestic Arts, Ceramics, Paintings and Photography

FRIDAY, JULY 17

10 a.m. — Judging begins for the entries brought in on Thursday

SATURDAY, JULY 18

8-10 a.m. — Entries brought in for Produce, Culinary, and Wine

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Department 1 – 4-H Judging

TBA — Judging for Produce and Culinary

2-4 p.m. — Vo-Ag project judging

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Knecht’s Auto Recycling Day

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Livestock Check-In (times vary)

MONDAY, JULY 20: FAIR STARTS

Wyandot Tractor – John Deere Dealer Day

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Junior Fair Board Office Open- Entries to be brought in for Bake Goods; Dept. 1 projects must be in place

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Poultry Show; Open Poultry Show to follow Jr. Show: Swine Showmanship; Jackpot Show immediately after Swine Showmanship: Carcass Show immediately following Jackpot: First Flower Show.

10 a.m. — 4-H Speech Contest inYouth Building

11 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show in 4-H Horse Arena

Noon — Demonstrations and Illustrated Talksm Youth Building

1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Clothes Pins something made from clothes pins-Fine Arts Building l Grange Booth Judging

1:30 p.m. — Style Review in Youth Building

3-5:00 p.m. — Royalty Contest

6 p.m. — Breeding Sheep Show followed by Market Lamb ; Showmanship and Market Lamb Show ; Baked Good Auction, Fine Arts Building

7 — p.m. Calf Scramble, cash prizes, sign up early

7:30 p.m. — Red Ball Jets at the Gazebo

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park

TUESDAY, JULY 21

AgCredit Day and Youth Fun Day

8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show

10 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show – Horse Arena

11 a.m. — Dairy Beef Feeder Show

1 p.m. — Art for Kids- something made of Popsicle sticks

6:30 p.m. — Beef Show

7:30 p.m. — Fair Jam featuring Building 429

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park; 4-H Ground Roping – Horse Arena

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

North Central Electric Cooperative Day

8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open

9-11 a.m. — Communication Contest in the Youth Building

10 a.m. — Alpaca/Llama Show

1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Marshmallows- something made of marshmallows –Fine arts building

2 p.m. — Free Throw Contest

4 p.m. — Goat Show

4:30- 7 p.m. — Cloverbud Sharing and Graduation in Youth Building

5:30 p.m. — Harness Racing – Pari-Mutuels

7:30 p.m. — Cellar Dwellers Gazebo

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park

THURSDAY, JULY 23

McGuire’s Wholesale Day and Veterans and Senior Citizens Day (All Vets and Seniors Pay $4 at the Gate)

8 a.m. Sheep Show Judging

8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open

9 a.m. — 4-H Gymkhanain Horse Arena; Jr. Fair Dairy Show; Jr. Fair Egg Toss in the infield

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Senior Citizen Event with lunch at noon

Noon — District 9 Holstein Show in the Arena

1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Recycling- something recycled.

3 p.m. — Barn Games ; 4-H Versatility in the Horse Arena

5:30 p.m. — Harness Racing – Pari-Mutuels

5-7 p.m. — Ham and Bean Supper for Vets in the Youth Building

6 p.m. — Jr. Market Hog Show

7:30 p.m. — Fret Mashers at Gazebo

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Burkhart Farm Center Day

8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open

9 a.m.- noon — Favorite Foods Contest (YB)

10 a.m. — “Back to the Farm” sale for dairy and beef feeder calves; Horse Fun Show — Horse Arena

Noon — Livestock Judging Contest in the Arena

1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Bring in “real” mud pies and list of ingredients in the Fine Arts Building

5 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade – Grandstand; 7 p.m. State Sanctioned Truck/Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

7:30 p.m. — Steel Ivory at the Gazebo

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park

SATURDAY, JULY 25

McDonald’s Day

8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open

9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in the Show Arena

11 a.m. — Men’s Cake Baking Contest in the Fine Arts Building; Pedal Tractor Pull by the park

2-6 p.m. — Election of Fair Board Directors – Youth Building

4-6 p.m. — Last pick up time for Jr. Fair Vouchers

7 p.m. — Grandstand Demolition Derby Twisted Metal

7:30 p.m. — Junior Fair Board Fun Barnyard Boogie with Steer Clear DJ

TBA — Wood Carver in the Park

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Last day to pick up Senior Fair Premiums

7 a.m. — Livestock released; All 4-H Family & Consumer Sciences, Clothing and Dept. 1 projects released

8 a.m. — Merchants Buildings Opened for removal of exhibits, exhibits released in the Fine Arts Building

Noon — Fine Arts Building closed

Office Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.to noon, starting June 1 and lasting through fair week.

Phone: 419-562-7936 or Fax: 419-562-8227

Notice about events: Due to the nature of a partially outdoor venue this schedule is subject to change without notice. Call ahead if you are coming for a special event.

