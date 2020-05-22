2020 Crawford County Fair Schedule

Senior Fair Schedule
THURSDAY, JULY 16
4-7 p.m. — Entries brought in for Domestic Arts, Ceramics, Paintings and Photography
FRIDAY, JULY 17
10 a.m. — Judging begins for the entries brought in on Thursday
SATURDAY, JULY 18
8-10 a.m. — Entries brought in for Produce, Culinary, and Wine
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Department 1 – 4-H Judging
TBA — Judging for Produce and Culinary
2-4 p.m. — Vo-Ag project judging
SUNDAY, JULY 19
Knecht’s Auto Recycling Day
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Livestock Check-In (times vary)
MONDAY, JULY 20: FAIR STARTS
Wyandot Tractor – John Deere Dealer Day
8 a.m.-10 p.m. Junior Fair Board Office Open- Entries to be brought in for Bake Goods; Dept. 1 projects must be in place
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Poultry Show; Open Poultry Show to follow Jr. Show: Swine Showmanship; Jackpot Show immediately after Swine Showmanship: Carcass Show immediately following Jackpot: First Flower Show.
10 a.m. — 4-H Speech Contest inYouth Building
11 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show in 4-H Horse Arena
Noon — Demonstrations and Illustrated Talksm Youth Building
1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Clothes Pins something made from clothes pins-Fine Arts Building l Grange Booth Judging
1:30 p.m. — Style Review in Youth Building
3-5:00 p.m. — Royalty Contest
6 p.m. — Breeding Sheep Show followed by Market Lamb ; Showmanship and Market Lamb Show ; Baked Good Auction, Fine Arts Building
7 — p.m. Calf Scramble, cash prizes, sign up early
7:30 p.m. — Red Ball Jets at the Gazebo
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park
TUESDAY, JULY 21
AgCredit Day and Youth Fun Day
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show – Horse Arena
11 a.m. — Dairy Beef Feeder Show
1 p.m. — Art for Kids- something made of Popsicle sticks
6:30 p.m. — Beef Show
7:30 p.m. — Fair Jam featuring Building 429
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park; 4-H Ground Roping – Horse Arena
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
North Central Electric Cooperative Day
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open
9-11 a.m. — Communication Contest in the Youth Building
10 a.m. — Alpaca/Llama Show
1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Marshmallows- something made of marshmallows –Fine arts building
2 p.m. — Free Throw Contest
4 p.m. — Goat Show
4:30- 7 p.m. — Cloverbud Sharing and Graduation in Youth Building
5:30 p.m. — Harness Racing – Pari-Mutuels
7:30 p.m. — Cellar Dwellers Gazebo
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park
THURSDAY, JULY 23
McGuire’s Wholesale Day and Veterans and Senior Citizens Day (All Vets and Seniors Pay $4 at the Gate)
8 a.m. Sheep Show Judging
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open
9 a.m. — 4-H Gymkhanain Horse Arena; Jr. Fair Dairy Show; Jr. Fair Egg Toss in the infield
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Senior Citizen Event with lunch at noon
Noon — District 9 Holstein Show in the Arena
1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Recycling- something recycled.
3 p.m. — Barn Games ; 4-H Versatility in the Horse Arena
5:30 p.m. — Harness Racing – Pari-Mutuels
5-7 p.m. — Ham and Bean Supper for Vets in the Youth Building
6 p.m. — Jr. Market Hog Show
7:30 p.m. — Fret Mashers at Gazebo
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Burkhart Farm Center Day
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open
9 a.m.- noon — Favorite Foods Contest (YB)
10 a.m. — “Back to the Farm” sale for dairy and beef feeder calves; Horse Fun Show — Horse Arena
Noon — Livestock Judging Contest in the Arena
1 p.m. — Art for Kids-Bring in “real” mud pies and list of ingredients in the Fine Arts Building
5 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade – Grandstand; 7 p.m. State Sanctioned Truck/Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
7:30 p.m. — Steel Ivory at the Gazebo
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park
SATURDAY, JULY 25
McDonald’s Day
8 a.m.-10 p.m. — Junior Fair Office open
9 a.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in the Show Arena
11 a.m. — Men’s Cake Baking Contest in the Fine Arts Building; Pedal Tractor Pull by the park
2-6 p.m. — Election of Fair Board Directors – Youth Building
4-6 p.m. — Last pick up time for Jr. Fair Vouchers
7 p.m. — Grandstand Demolition Derby Twisted Metal
7:30 p.m. — Junior Fair Board Fun Barnyard Boogie with Steer Clear DJ
TBA — Wood Carver in the Park
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Last day to pick up Senior Fair Premiums
7 a.m. — Livestock released; All 4-H Family & Consumer Sciences, Clothing and Dept. 1 projects released
8 a.m. — Merchants Buildings Opened for removal of exhibits, exhibits released in the Fine Arts Building
Noon — Fine Arts Building closed
Office Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.to noon, starting June 1 and lasting through fair week.
Phone: 419-562-7936 or Fax: 419-562-8227
Notice about events: Due to the nature of a partially outdoor venue this schedule is subject to change without notice. Call ahead if you are coming for a special event.