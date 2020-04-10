How are you coping?

GALION — It’s difficult to say that the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic is anything but a big negative.

But Galion residents — despite the hardships — are finding some good things to go along with the bad. Here are some responses from a post on the Galion Inquirer’s Facebook Page.

We asked what are the best thing about you’ve experienced since Ohio issued a stay-at-home order in early April. Also, what are the negative things you’ve had to live with.

Parents and grandparents and other adults are concerned about all that is going on around them, but try to maintain a positive outlook that will be passed on to their kids.

Chelsie Steele is 25 years old and lives at home with her grandmother, fiancé and daughter and is trying to maintain a positive attitude

”I never expected to be living through a time like this,” she said. “I don’t think many of us did with such a modern society. I have tried to stay positive with everything that is going on although at times it can be very overwhelming as I try to home-school my daughter, try to be as safe as I can. Being an essential worker, I also have to make sure my family stays safe.

“My daughter just turned 6 on April 1. Trying to explain to her we couldn’t have a party was a bit of a struggle but we stayed in good spirits. We had a small little party for just the four of us, and she was very grateful for that. We try and get outside on the days that weather allows it and take walks and enjoys the fresh air.

“When the weather isn’t very nice, we find activities that we can do indoors. Window painting was on of our favorites. These are very trying times, but I truly have hope that we can all pull together and get through this.”

Samantha Nicole

Not being busy and extremely loaded on our schedule is nice and have decreased our feeling of being overwhelmed on a daily basis. We had adult and kid extra activities, school, work, multiple doctor appointments weekly, parties, etc. But having everything cancel is kinda nice. We get a lot of stuff done here and our attitude is much different.

“The only big thing that upsets us and the kids is missing family for birthdays. And when we actually need to make an apt for the dentist they ignore it and told me to wait, when it’s almost too late to do anything about it. I like to prevent infections in my kids, not wait until it’s life threatening.”

Mary Faulds

“My sister actually got diagnosed with COVID-19, so it got real really fast for me. She’s recovered now and never got that sick. My mom, my brother and my sister-in-law are all nurses, taking care of the sick.

“I’m having a hard time being strong for my kids and showing them that things will be OK, that regular life will return, while at the same time, having these concerns all around.”

Aj Nickels

“The best part is not having school, and then going straight from work to school. I also like being home with Zeke (my dog) all day until I have to work!

“The worse part: eating, eating, eating again. Oops. But I am missing out on my senior year. Although senioritis kicked in right before this happened, we’re not getting those special moments. That is hitting hard!!

“Also, I work at Taco Bell, and all of the other fast food places are closing early so we have been so busy that we have to stay open until 2 a.m. again, which I don’t get when we are suppose to be on a stay at home order. But don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful I don’t have to apply for unemployment and deal with that. I’ve heard so many are having so much trouble with it.”

Ryan Jackson

“The best part about the order is that after six years I finally get to be at home with my daughter full-time and not worry about working so much, although I’m a single mom and my income is cut. But she and I both love the time together.

“But I’m worried about my child’s education from not being in a school setting. I don’t get to graduate on time. And I have to depend on unemployment to pay bills. I’m also very tired of sitting at home. I’m not a home-body.”

Jess Price

“The best part is being able to ‘be’ in the moment! We are constantly on the go and so fast paced, it’s nice to be able to slow down and really enjoy our time together. Our family has already shared so many moments we will cherish and remember when we are older. We have taken this time to bring ourselves back into nature, and have gone on numerous walks and hikes. We planted flowers/seeds, cleaned up our yard, and started on some much-needed house projects! My kids are learning skills that I know will help them in the future by cooking, measuring boards, and even using tools (with supervision) to help build things!

“The downfall is my kids miss their friends and teachers so much! This time is hitting them so hard, and the thought of possibly not returning to school to get a “proper goodbye” from teachers, staff, and friends is so hard! I know so many school staff who feel the same way! For me? Honestly, it’s mental health. I’m so used to being with and around people, it’s been hard to be “alone.” While I know I’m not truly alone, I feel like I have a major disconnect right now. It’s been a struggle and I have had many ‘moments’ over the last few weeks, but I have amazing friends who check in on me and my kiddos and husband to bring me back up.”

Brittany Lynn

“I am still working everyday, so as much as i like having my paycheck from week to week and not worry about all the unemployment, I see that is not happening for some. I do wish i was able to be home and connecting with my child more and was able to have more one-on-one with school work, except just on weekends.”

Judy Gibson

She said en is enjoying “not having any pressure to do anything, and is using this time to learn new games and crocheting and reading several books a week.”

Mel Schaffner

“The best part of the stay-at-home order is simply slowing down and reconnecting with family. We are all able to sit down to dinner together. We’ve been able to introduce my daughter and niece to ‘new-to-them’ games that I enjoyed as a kid.

“The most difficult part has been missing the kids I work with and the people I work with everyday. That face-to-face connection you get with others has been difficult to do without for so long.

Linda Sidell

“I am enjoying cooking and baking at home more, but I miss my grand and great-grand kids bunches.”

Laurie Moore

“I miss my family and friends. My kids are upset the big Easter egg hunt at Grams is cancelled. But I told all the kids we will have one … even if it is in July.‘

Courtesy photo

Chelsie Steele’s six-year-old daughter tackles her classroom assignments. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_20200320_104451.jpg Courtesy photo

Chelsie Steele’s six-year-old daughter tackles her classroom assignments. Courtesy photo

Showing off a freshly-painted bird house, Chelsie Steele’s daughter shows off some of the projects she and her family have tackled in recent weeks. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_20200405_165519.jpg Courtesy photo

Showing off a freshly-painted bird house, Chelsie Steele’s daughter shows off some of the projects she and her family have tackled in recent weeks.

Stay-at-home order has led to some good