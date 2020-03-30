First positive test of COVID-19 confirmed in Galion

GALION — The Galion City Health Department (GCHD) is reporting the first positive test result for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). GCHD along with hospitals, healthcare providers, and community partners have been actively preparing to respond to possible COVID-19 cases in our community.

This is the first positive COVID-19 test result for the City of Galion. GCHD is working to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, following protocols and guidance in place, to identify close contacts of this individual. These individuals will be instructed to self-quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days,” said Trish Factor, Galion City Health Commissioner. “Our focus right now is to support the care of this individual and protect the health of our residents, healthcare workers, and first responders.”

“The news of a COVID-19 case in our city is not a surprise as we know there is community spread in Ohio. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our investigation is ongoing. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill, identify close contacts and monitor for illness.”

