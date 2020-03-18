Crawford Park District shuts down Nature Center, cancels events through April 12; parks, trails open sunrise to sunset daily

This news releases is from the Crawford Park District:

In light of recent events regarding COVID-19, the Crawford Park District will close the Lowe-Volk Nature Center until April 12. All programs and events are also cancelled until the same date. We will evaluate the situation at that time to determine if we will lengthen the closing and cancellations. All parks and trails will remain open sunrise to sunset.

During typical school closings, we see an increase of parents and grandparents bringing their children to the Lowe-Volk Nature Center. With schools being closed for at least three weeks, we anticipate a similar increase in attendance. However, based on current knowledge of the virus, the decisions at the state level, and for the benefit and health of our community, we need to do our part.

This decision was not easy. We pride ourselves in being a go-to for families to come and enjoy our facilities. While your Nature Center will remain closed, please take the opportunity to enjoy the wonderful trails of your park system. Staff will still be carrying out the day-to-day operations of the Park District. If you have questions, comments, or would like to report a possible trail issue, you can still call the Park District office at 419-683-9000. Thank you for your understanding.

