Galion City Schools will continue to feed Galion students

GALION—Members of the GEA, OAPSE, and Galion City Schools administration are collaborating in an effort to support Galion students and families. The goal is to not only support the students academically, but to ensure food is available to assist their students and families for at least the next three weeks.

Galion City Schools is collecting non-perishable items that will be donated to local pantries. Items may be dropped off at Galion High School, Galion Middle School, Galion Intermediate School and Galion Primary School. Buildings will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. andTuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – noon. Items may also be dropped off at the Administrative building Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Galion City Schools food service and transportation departments are also collaboratively working to deliver meals throughout the city beginning Tuesday for children ages 1-18. To sign up or for additional information, please visit www.galionschools.org. Once there, type “influenza/coronavirus” into the search bar in the top right, follow the first link, and scroll down to announcements where you will see the link to follow for the food request form.

The Galion City Schools administration takes pride in their daily efforts to care for their students and are happy to do what they can to support them during this time. Their deepest appreciation is extended in advance to those willing to assist them by donating items.

