Avita prepping for COVID-19: Those with symptons or concerns should call before heading to hospitals

GALION — The first three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ohio on Monday. All three patients were in Cuyahoga County.

But already preparations are underway throughout Ohio for those with the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Amanda Hatcher, director of communications for the Galion, Ontario and Bucyrus hospitals, explained steps already taken.

She said patients are being asked to not immediately make a trip to an area emergency department, walk-in clinics, urgent care facilities or their own doctors if they develop flu-like symptoms.

They should call first so hospital workers can prepared for their arrival.

“We are following CDC guidance and asking our patients to call before arrival to their doctor’s office, emergency department, or walk-in clinic if they have concerns about being infected with COVID-19,” Hatcher said. “We are also asking these patients to immediately apply a mask upon entry to any of our facilities.”

In Ontario, masks are already available for patient use at all of our mail entrances, including the emergency departments.

“If a patient has recently traveled to or has had close contact with someone who has traveled to a geographically affected area, we ask that our staff be informed immediately,” Hatcher said.

She said Avita is being proactive in its efforts.

“We are screening patients for COVID-19, providing 24/7 infection control coverage, maintaining inventory of personal protective equipment, and providing staff education,” she said.

Otherwise across Ohio and the nation.

Ohio State University has suspended classroom instruction through at least March 30 because of coronavirus, the school announced in a letter on Monday.

“We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university. I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures,” OSU President Michael Drake said.

There has been discussion of moving some polling places in Ohio before next week’s primary election.

Some major league sports, including — the NBA, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer — have barred visitors from locker rooms in an effort to keep players safe. Media will still be able to talk to players and coaches, but only in designated areas.

The NCAA is preparing for the possibility of playing March Madness games in front of empty arenas.

Also, for the time-being, the TV shows ‘Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” are taping shows without audiences.

