Getting students energized with breakfast

GALION—To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Galion City Schools will celebrate National School Breakfast Week on March 2-6.

Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious beakfast in their school cafeterias. The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:

Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math

Score higher on standardized tests

Have better concentration and memory

Be more alert

Maintain a healthy weight

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Lorie Pennington, food service director. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”

Each day of the week of March 2 -6, every student who gets a breakfast meal will have their name put in a raffle to win a Free Domino’s pizza. Thanks to Domino’s for their generous donation.

The district serves more than 600 breakfast meals daily through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. School nutrition professionals in the Galion City School District prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards — limiting fat, calories and sodium — while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.

In October 2019, Galion City Schools revitalized the school breakfast and lunch menus to offer more variety and choices for the students. Students can choose from cold and hot entrées at breakfast and lunch. All meals meet the required guidelines set by the USDA and the Ohio Department of Education.

Parents and students can follow the fun on Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW20.

For more information about Galion City School District meals, visit www.galionschools.org

About National School Breakfast Week

National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program, a federally assisted meal program operating in public and non-profit private schools and residential child care institutions since 1975.