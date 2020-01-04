(StatePoint) Ending a tobacco addiction can be tough. While many smokers may think that e-cigarettes are a quit-smoking product, the American Lung Association is reminding people that e-cigarettes are a tobacco product and that switching to vaping is not the same as quitting.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. In one study, only 10.1 percent of the smokers who used e-cigarettes quit smoking after six months, while 26.6 percent of smokers who did not use e-cigarettes quit. Another study found 80 percent of the smokers given e-cigarettes did not quit, but switched, and instead became addicted to e-cigarettes, which produce a number of dangerous chemicals including acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, causing irreversible lung damage, lung diseases — and even death.

Advocates say that it’s critically important that the FDA crack down on these false claims, but in the meantime, those seeking to quit smoking should talk to their healthcare providers about developing a quit plan. To learn more about the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking Plus program, visit lung.org/stop-smoking.

Deciding you want to quit smoking is the first step toward a healthier future. For the best possible chance of success in breaking your addiction for good, seek out methods with proven results.

