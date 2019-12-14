House of Pieces open: Galion businessowner’s goal is to assist the developmentally-delayed

GALION — A new business aimed at assisting people in the developmentally delayed field recently opened in town and owner Nicole Bentz is excited to be serving the people in the community.

House of Pieces, 223 E. Atwood St., at the intersection of South Liberty Street, offers a variety of services, with the experience of Bentz helping lead the way.

“I have worked in the developmentally delayed field going on 20 years now,” Bentz said. “I have family history. My uncle has DD and I was raised around him. So it’s a passion of mine, and that’s what has created House of Pieces. I worked in the field and this is my life.”

Some services provided by House of Pieces include drop-ins for the Waiver Service program.

“County boards and state boards give out waiver services for the developmentally delayed that pay for funding for them to have people come into their home and help teach them everyday living skills,” Bentz explained. “And some of those waivers also include residential, where staff pretty much are with them 24/7 … unless they go to day programming.”

Other services include community respite, home-maker personal care, home-maker personal care transportation, money management, participant directed HPC, shared living, supported living and waiver nursing delegation.

“(Staff) help with medical appointments and sometimes they have to administer medications and they take them to community outings — to the YMCA, festivals, bowling, movies — whatever the individual enjoys to get them out and a lot of times teach them social skills. too,” she said. ” I feel House of Pieces is important because there is a lack of services in the Galion area. but there is a high demand for our services.”

Bentz said she decided to open House of Pieces in Galion because she did some research and the building on Atwood kept coming up. She also Galion is a good area because House of Pieces not only serves Crawford County, but Morrow and Richland counties, as well.

House of Pieces currently has 10 staff members who are licensed and certified and have four clients they serve so far.

Family, friends and even those who have DD who want to get in contact with House of Pieces should first call their Individual Coordinator through their county board of DD.

“They’ll call there and say they are interested in us and how can they check us. We then have an interview process where they talk to us and ask about our different services and what makes us unique,” Bentz said.

“I think we’re unique because this is not a money-maker for me. This is my passion. This is my dream. This is my life. I discovered what I truly wanted to do and I want the individuals we service to receive quality of care.”

Those with more questions may call 419-462-7952 or email ne.houseofpieces@gmail.com. Bentz said someone is typically in the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo by Jodi Myers Nicole Bentz is the owner of House of Pieces, 223 E. Atwood St. Her new venture is designed to assist people in Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties who are developmentally-delayed. Photo by Jodi Myers House of Pieces, a new business in Galion, is in the business of helping to arrange services by those who are developmentally-delayed. Call 419-462-7952 or email ne.houseofpieces@gmail.com for information.

