Area Agency on Aging collecting ‘Socks for Seniors’

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, We ACT and Richland County Children Services are partnering along with many community organizations to collect socks for nursing home residents. Socks will be donated to local nursing facilities.

Public drop-off sites collecting socks include: Richland County Children’s Services, Area Agency on Aging, First Christian Church of Ashland, Ashland County Council on Aging, Ontario Lions Club, Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, Ashland Public Library, Shelby Community and Senior Center, Mansfield St. Peter’s Parish, City of Mansfield Administrative Office (Safety Director Lori Cope), and Marion Technical College.

Also, participating but not accepting public sock drop-offs include: St. Peter’s Jr. and High School, Lucas Elementary School, Lexington Western Elementary School, Lexington Eastern Elementary School, Lexington Central Elementary School, Lexington Junior High School, Lexington Leo Club and Clearfork Leo Club, (both are affiliated with Bellville Lions Club), Stingel Elementary School, Ontario Middle School and High School.

Socks will be collected through Dec. 31. This year the collaboration has grown. In 2018 a goal of 2,000 socks was set and this goal was far surpassed! The number of socks collected for 2018 was 3,085 pairs, with a grand total since 2015 of 7,315 pairs of socks! This year the goal is to collect 4,000 pairs of socks!

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

Richland County Children Services leads our community in assuring the safety, well-being and permanency of children at risk of abuse and neglect.

We ACT is a community organization that will respond to community needs when we can, where we can and how we can, with love, peace, respect and understanding.

