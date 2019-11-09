Galion-area news briefs

Movie addressing suicide showing in Galion

MARION — The ADAMH Board, NAMI, Community Counseling Services, and the Crawford County Suicide Prevention Coalition are sponsoring a free showing of the inspirational documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” next Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bucyrus Public Library and on Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Galion Public Library.

In 2000, at age 19, Kevin Hines attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Today, he is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author spreads a message of hope, recovery and wellness.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is a feature length documentary film that chronicles Kevin’s personal journey through mental health struggles and demonstrates the ripple effect that his suicide attempt and subsequent life’s work have had on hundreds of thousands worldwide.

Get your holiday gifts at BPAG

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) is having its fourth annual Holiday Gifts Extravaganza. It runs through Dec. 21. There are special open houses planned on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 7 during regular gallery hours. There will a prize drawing daily for attendees. BPAG is a project of the non-profit Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) and is located at 131 Harding Way East, one block east of the public square. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Thursday through Saturday. Proceeds from this venue are used to carry out BPAA’s mission to plan and host quality art events for Galion and the surrounding areas. Call 419-468-5965 or 419-468-2944 for more information.

Calling all patriots; what’s ahead in 2020?

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot’s next free public forum, “Keeping America Forever Free,” starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at The Grace Point Church Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North (Ohio 598),Galion. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tom Zawistowski, an Ohio conservative leader, and an I Heart Radio personality will be the guest speaker and will present a frank assessment of where we stand as a nation today, culturally and politically. He will identify and explore the challenges we face in our country that affect our freedoms and what we can do to defend our liberties and our prosperity going into the pivotal 2020 election year. The night will include fellowship, light refreshments, and Zawistowski’s presentation. Donations will be accepted at the event for FCTP’s Constitution Project which involves distributing pocket size U.S. Constitutions to county residents.

For information, please call 419-468-5116, 419-468-4679 or email gregjaye@earthlink.net.

Riordan McClain coming to Bucyrus, Mount Gilead

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) will be in Crawford and Morrow counties in the coming week. On Thursday, Nov. 14, he will be at Pelican House Coffee, 108 S Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, from 4-6 p.m. On Sat. Nov. 16, he will be at Sames & Cook, 33 S Main St., Mount Gilead, from 9-11 a.m.

“I look forward to seeing you. Stop by to talk about what is important to you and what’s happening at the Statehouse,” McClain said.

These office hours are less formal opportunities for constituents to meet one-on-one with McClain to discuss issues that are important to them. All constituents are welcome to attend.

Guests named for next Bucyrus community breakfast

BUCYRUS — JD Bergman is the executive director of “inTeam.” He will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital on Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. The “inTeam” group shares short inspirational videos from vetted role models. Bergman also is a sports analyst for the BigTen Network and ESPN and was an Olympic wrestler for Team USA at the 2010 and 2013 World Championships.

William White, a former NFL and Ohio State football player, will present the devotional. White was in the NFL for 11 years and played in Super Bowl XXXIII.