Richland County Health Commissioner Martin Tremmel announces retirement

RICHLAND COUNTY — After six years as Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health, Martin Tremmel has announced his retirement, at the end of January 2020. Throughout his tenure, Tremmel has lead Richland Public Health through a period of growth and transformation. One of the brightest highlights of Tremmel’s work at the health department includes his conscientious guidance and successful achievement of PHAB Accreditation. His attention to detail, while keeping the broader picture in mind, has been a valuable asset for Richland Public Health.

Tremmel’s leadership has further developed Richland Public Health’s value as a trusted and respected community entity throughout Richland County in many ways. He will be greatly missed at the health department, but his legacy will continue to resonate within the Richland County community. Tremmel’s accomplishments have steered Richland Public Health into an innovative direction and as a result, our community will benefit from state-of-the-art public health services for years to come.

Martin J. Tremmel has nearly 30 years of professional work experience in the field of public health.

He began his career in 1989 as a health educator during the early period of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and as a field inspector (registered sanitarian) for hazardous/infectious waste, tattoo establishments, solid waste, drinking water, wastewater and marinas.

Tremmel became the youngest Health Commissioner in the State of Ohio with his appointment to the Seneca County Board of Health when he was just 29.

He has served as Health Commissioner for the Huron County General Health District and Health Commissioner for the Union County Health Department

Tremmel has served on the Ohio Governor’s Office staff as Assistant Director for the Ohio Department of Health under Governors’ John Kasich and Ted Strickland.

He became Health Commissioner for Richland Public Health in 2013. Tremmel is a member of the Richland County Youth and Family Council (RCYFC) and previously served as Chairman. He is also a member of the Richland County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC). He serves on the Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Committee as a board member and serves on board committees for the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield. He is active on various committees for the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners (AOHC) and is a national site visitor for the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) in Alexandria, Virginia.

As Health Commissioner, he successfully guided Richland Public Health through its first Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) process, helping the Health Department become accredited in August 2019 on its first attempt.

Tremmel has a bachelor’s of science degree from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in health administration from Cleveland State University and a law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

