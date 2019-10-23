City Council OKs fund transfers that allow Galion EMS to purchase heavy-duty stretchers

GALION — During a short meeting Monday, Galion City Council passed two pieces of legislation that will enable the Galion Fire Department to spend recent grant money it has received.

Part of that grant money will be used to purchase two more power lifts so all Galion ambulances have them.

“These power-lifters are able to lift up to 750 pounds. We will be able to get one in every unit,” said Galion fire chief Phil Jackson.

Jackson said the grant covers 95 percent of the cost for these ‘stretchers.’

Galion Safety-Service Director Nikki Ward provided an update on the new playground area at Heise Park. She noted that a couple new pieces were dropped into place via a crane Tuesday afternoon, and workers have started the process of cutting and fitting rubber pads into place around the multiple pieces of equipment. Also, lamps have been installed and some landscaping is being done in the area to clean up ground torn up by trucks and other heavy equipment during the installation process.

“It looks like it could be finished in another six to eight days,” Ward said.

Also, Galion resident Steve Rowan asked city council for an assist in getting an old barn torn down at the corner of Ohio 61 and Ohio 309. The property is in Galion and the taxes on it are several years in arrears.

“It used to be an old steak house,” said Rowan, who lives not far from the structure. “The roof is falling in. It’s been vacant for years. It needs to be torn down.”

He said he’s been unsuccessful in getting help from the Office of the Crawford County Prosecutor to have the property foreclosed on so it may be cleaned up.

Council president Carl Watt said he would look into the issue and try to get some help from Crawford County officials.

Council members also got a first look at local legislation designed to put Galion on the same page as the Ohio Revised Code when it comes to gun ownership, and more. Recently, the Ohio Revised Code was changed to remove from “Ohio municipalities the right to enact and enforce laws relating to the ownership, possession, purchase, other acquisition, transport, storage, carrying, sale, other transfer, manufacture, taxation, keeping and report of loss of theft of firearms, their components and their ammunition.”

The change does not make gun laws in Galion any less or more restrictive. It just takes out wording that gives Galion control of those things.

Law Director Thomas Palmer said the law originated as a way to protect local entities from possible lawsuits. Several years ago, attorneys and others made money filing frivolous lawsuits against municipalities all over the state due to a loophole concerning public records requests.

“That’s exactly the reason this is being done,” Palmer said. “It is being put under state control to prevent municipalities from being sued and having to pay attorney fees, damages and other costs associated with those types of lawsuits.”

Palmer said municipalities all over Ohio are tackling similar legislation, and noted that Galion may be the first to put it before council members. The legislation was given a first reading and could be tweaked as other municipalities work on and compare there own legislation with what was introduced in Galion.

