It’s National Immunization Awareness Month: Is your family up to date on vaccines?

RICHLAND COUNTY — August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) and highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases [like whooping cough, measles, cancers caused by HPV, and pneumonia] with vaccines.

During August, Richland Public Health encourages area residents talk to your doctor, nurse, or other healthcare professional to ensure you, your child, and your family are up to date on recommended vaccines.

We also encourage you to visit CDC’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides information on the vaccines recommended during pregnancy and throughout your child’s life.

As your children head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist. Richland Public Health has walk-in immunizations at our Public Health Clinic during normal work hours and extended hours to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Parents may also schedule immunization appointments at a time convenient for their schedule by calling the Richland Public Health Clinic: 419-774-4700.

Back to school shots are available at regularly scheduled Neighborhood Immunization Clinics throughout Richland County. Walk-in locations and times for Neighborhood Immunization Clinics are:

Aug. 14 at Shiloh Village Hall 9:30 am to noon

Aug. 14 at Shelby City Hall, 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 21 Springfield Township Fire Station, 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 28 at Mifflin Township Fire Station, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 4 at Bellville/Jefferson Township Fire Station, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 11 at Lucas Community Center, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept, 11 at Shelby City Hall, 2-6 p.m.

August is also a key time to make sure you are up to date on all the vaccines you need to stay healthy. Use CDC’s adult vaccine assessment tool to see which vaccines might be right for you. And don’t forget that Richland Public Health is your headquarters for Travel Immunizations. Call 419-774-4700 to talk to a travel a nurse about vaccines you may need when travelling out of country.

During NIAM, Richland Public Health will be sharing information and resources on social media to highlight the importance of vaccines. You can also find information about vaccines and immunizations at the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/index.html

