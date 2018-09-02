GHS history for sale: Friends of Galion Public Library auctioning off old yearbooks

GALION — Galion High School history is up for auction this month at Galion Public Library

The Friends of the Galion Public Library is holding a silent auction for the sale of approximately 25 Galion High School yearbooks. Bidding opened today (Sept. 1) and will be ongoing through Sept. 29, with a ‘Last Bid Party’ being held from 1-3 p.m. that day with coffee and refreshments. The auction winners will be announced at 3 p.m. and they’re welcome to take their trophy yearbooks home with them.

The yearbooks are dated. with the oldest being the class of 1902 and the most recent being 1985, and have quite a bit of Galion history tucked inside their covers.

Gayle Dull, a 1902 Galion High School graduage, competed in the 1908 London Olympics. And in 1924, the high school football team won its league championship by going undefeated and only allowing 13 points to be scored against them the entire season.

The books also chronicle the evolution of the mascot name from the Orangemen to finally settling on the Galion Tigers in 1943.

The yearbooks have come to the Galion Public Library by way of donations over the past two years. Volunteer Denise Iden and others have been setting them aside with the hopes of doing a special event like this to benefit the library.

The books will be on display in the glass cases near the front entrance of the library. Bidding will start at $5 for each yearbook.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the Friends of the Galion Library which funds programming and other needs at the library. The Friends recently purchased three computers and monitors for library use with money raised previously from other donations and events like the bi-annual book sale.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer