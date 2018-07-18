Touch a Truck and more this week at Third Friday in Galion

GALION — The July edition of Third Friday is set for this Friday in uptown Galion.

Activities this month include a special “Touch A Truck” event. Children of all ages are welcome to stop by for a hands-on experience with many emergency vehicles from the Galion Police and Fire Department.

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce will also begin distributing collection boxes for their ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign to collect school supplies or monetary donations for local students in need as the beginning of the new school year approaches.

“The supplies will be collected at our final Third Friday on Aug.17 and will be passed on to Galion City Schools and Galion St. Joseph’s for distribution to students,” said Miranda Jones from the Chamber.

All monetary donations will go to Ohio Heartland Community Action for their backpack program and toward uniform vouchers.

Galion Community Theatre will be having a special showing of the Disney classic “Mary Poppins” during the afternoon for children at local day cares. The move is sponsored by Galion Kiwanis and Galion Rotary. The movie will be shown again at 8 p.m. with an admittance fee of $5 per adult and $3 for children 12 and younger.

Music for the evening will once again be sponsored by Donley Ford of Galion. The performances will kick off at 5 p.m. with the music of local gospel group Comforters & Friends, followed by the Galion Area Band at 6 p.m. and then the music of Kate Westfall at 7 p.m.

There will be more than 20 vendors set up on the square along with a Farmer’s Market, the Covert Manufacturing Food Court, and plenty of activities for all.

