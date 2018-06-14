Galion police reports

Thursday

11:40 a.m. — A syringe found on East Church Street was turned over to officers for proper disposal.

3:30 p.m. — A report of screaming in the 400 block of Libby Lane was investigated.

5:57 p.m. — A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Crawford County in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

11:05 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

11:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Union Street.

Friday

12:16 p.m. — A theft report was taken in the 900 block of Harding Way East.

6:00 p.m. — A report of kids playing in the road on South Boston Street was investigated.

10:10 p.m. — Two Galion men were arrested for disorderly conduct after officers were called to the Moose for a disturbance.

11:22 p.m. — A report of the restrooms at Heise Park being vandalized was investigated.

Saturday

3:22 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 800 block of Portland Way North. Three juveniles were released to their parents.

9 a.m. — A marijuana joint found on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Market Street was turned over to officers.

9:07 a.m. — A report of a young child playing outside unsupervised in the 200 block of South Pierce Street was investigated. The mother was sleeping.

9:26 a.m. — A report of bicycles stolen from a residence in the 100 block of West Walnut Street was investigated.

2:33 p.m. — A report of stolen plates was investigated in the 1200 block of Oliver Street.

4:43 p.m. — A female was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 800 block of South Street. A passenger in her vehicle was arrested on a Richland County warrant.

5:46 p.m. — A female was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on South Boston Street.

11:39 p.m. — A male was arrested on a Richland County warrant in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

Sunday

12:12 a.m. — A male was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control on Harding Way East near Third Avenue.

4:15 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated at Cedargate Apartments.

4:29 p.m. — A male was issued a citation for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident in the 500 block of South Riblet Street.

6:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute witnessed over Facetime was investigated in the 400 block of McDonald Avenue.