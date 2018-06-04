Shoe some support for runners at GHS: Cross country team collecting footwear to raise money

GALION — The cross country team fat Galion High School is doing a fundraiser to offset costs of attending camp this summer.

But they don’t want your money, they want your shoes.

The fundraiser, a first of its kind at GHS, is a program offered by ‘Funds2Orgs’ Fundraising. The concept is to collect new or used shoes that are shipped to underdeveloped countries to be sold by individuals who are trying to establish small businesses. In most of these countries, walking is the only mode of transportation and shoes are highly sought after … even shoes that are used.

Assistant cross country coach Elizabeth Volz has had experience with this particular fundraising idea through First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield, where she attends. as well as when she was a member of cross country team at Heidelberg University in Tiffin. After seeing the success at church and at college, she approached head coach Cindy Conner with the idea.

“We wanted to find something new and different to raise money for camp this summer,” said Conner. “And we didn’t want to ask people for money. This fundraiser fit us perfectly.”

The cross country team is collecting shoes from now until mid-July.

“It’s important to know that we can accept any type of shoe as long as it is in wearable condition,” Conner said. “We have all ready collected over 100 pairs of shoes including boots, sandals, and running shoes.”

A few pairs had to be thrown away because of holes or other damage that made them unwearable.

The cross country team will earn money based on the total weight of the shoes that are collected. The proceeds will help team members cover their expenses to attend Camp Glen “Team of Champs” in Tiffin this summer.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at Mid Ohio Motorsports, 7435 Ohio309 ,during business hours as well as at Grace Point Church on Portland Way North, weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

