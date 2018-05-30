Teen Zone a big hit with participants in its first year

GALION — Teen Zone, the after-school program at Galion St. Joseph’s School, came to a close last week just prior to the end of the school year. Teen Zone came to fruition this year. It is designed to give sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students in Crawford County something to do after school. The first year at Teen Zone concluded last week with a cookout.

The program, which kicked off 7 weeks ago, was held after school at the St. Joseph’s Parish on North Liberty St. It ran from 3:15-6:15 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and was a first for students in the area.

Teen Zone, which is run and led by volunteers, is a structured after school activity.

“Every day the kids come in and have a snack,” said volunteer Dave Salvati. “We talk about the school day, and we work on homework, too if needed.”

Pat Knight is another volunteer. “I’ve brought along different arts and crafts to keep them busy, also,” she said.

Volunteers also lead the kids in music and there is time for time for games and ping pong once any schoolwork is done.

“We’ve had as many as 14 students at a time, but we generally average around 9 kids every day,” Salvati said.

Galion Middle School sixth-grade student Jada Wright said since she decided not to play softball this spring, Teen Zone gave her something to do after school.

“I’ll be back again in the fall,” she said while playing ping pong with fellow sixth-grader Tim Schmotzer, who started attending the countywide Teen Zone program in April.

In looking ahead, plans for Teen Zone to pick up again this fall are all ready in the works.

“We’ve been given generous donations that have us in good shape for after school plans this fall,” Salvati said.

Students help adult volunteers with a cookout at Teen Zone, an after school program for middle school students in Crawford County held at Galion St. Joseph's Convent on N. Liberty St.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer