Archery program right on target at Crawford Park District

CRESTLINE — With summer in full swing, programs at the Crawford Park District are taking place, albeit with a few minor changes due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, groups gathered to take aim and test their skill levels during an archery adventure at Lowe-Volk Park.

Gene Nedolast and his grandson, Amin Lakhal, were up for the fun. Neither had ever tried the sport and were coaxed by Nedolast’s wife to attend. Lakhal is from the Washington D.C. area and is visiting his grandparents this summer.

As another group wandered into the nature park, naturalist Lisa Bogard talked a little bit about the archery program.

“We’ve done this program for about four years now,” she said. “This is a newer version, because of pre-registration and us having to limit the number who can participate.

She said archery program is pretty popular, noting they hosted one in the fall with a pumpkin shoot, which was widely anticipated.

“We had a really good turnout out at Unger Park. That’s the other place we’ll do it,” Bogard said.

On Tuesday, archers weren’t shooting at pumpkins, but regular foam targets painted in brightly colored circles.

“Today, we’re trying to get them more used to the form, technique and safety,” she said. “We think this is just a fun activity to get people outside and kids off the video games that are inside. It is about discipline and repetition and making sure you’re doing your proper form each time. It’s a lot of fun.”

When it was time to pick up the bows and arrows, Bogard first gave a safety talk and presentation, showing those participating the proper way to handle the equipment. She explained to always point the bow toward the ground when not taking aim at the targets. As the afternoon got underway there were a few fumblings with the arrows when trying to balance them correctly on the bows. But eventually, everyone took the proper stance and let loose of their arrows which soon found their marks inside the circles on the targets.

Also helping throughout the event was naturalist Abby Ditomassi, assisting the younger crowd with their bows, which appeared to be a bit cumbersome at times.

For those who missed out on the archery program this week, there are several other opportunities this summer to take part. Those dates are July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park; Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park; Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, and finally, on Aug. 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Unger Park. People must pre register for the program by calling 419-683-9000 to reserve a time.

Bogard said there are many other programs scheduled this summer and people can find a list of those in their Trails Newsletter or by going to their webpage at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Crawford Park District programs remain popular