Pickle Run 5K set for Saturday

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to stay local to celebrate the Fourth of July.

To kick off the festivities, the Crestline Lions Club will present the 2024 Crestline Fireworks at 10 p.m. today.

The fireworks will be shot off from the old Hutson Stadium. There will be no admittance at the stadium, and the rain date is Friday, July 5.

In Galion, several events will take place Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, at Heise Park.

On Friday, a car show will be held from 4-8 p.m. with registration beginning at 3 p.m. Awards will be handed out at 8 p.m.

Also during the day, swimming will be free at the pool from 1-7 p.m., and food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, the 41st annual Galion YMCA Pickle Run 5K and Fun Run will take place. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Galion Middle School, while the Kids Fun Run will start at 9:30 a.m.

Along with the races on Saturday, a touch-a-truck event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and free swimming will be offered at the pool from 1-5 p.m.

Before the fireworks light up the nighttime sky beginning at dusk, a parade will be held at 4 p.m. The parade starts at the Galion First United Church of Christ before heading west of Church Street, right on Gill Avenue North, left on Heise Park Lane, and coming to an end at the tennis courts.