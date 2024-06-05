Pictures on the Plaza lineup announced

Join the Renaissance Theatre for the 2024 Pictures on the Plaza series, featuring three classic family films: “Space Jam,” “Jumanji,” and “Shrek.” Movies will be shown in the plaza between the Historic Renaissance Theatre and Theatre 166, the grassy area visible from Park Avenue West.

“Space Jam” will be shown on tonight. “Jumanji” can be seen on Wednesday, July 10, and “Shrek” will be shown on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The Renaissance Theatre is excited to collaborate with the Buckeye Imagination Museum, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, and YMCA of North Central Ohio for these events. Join us at 7:30 p.m. before each movie for family-friendly activities hosted by our community partners. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy free popcorn. Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tonight, dive into the world of “Space Jam,” where NBA superstar Michael Jordan teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang to win an epic basketball game against the evil Monstars. This live-action/animated sports comedy will thrill audiences of all ages.

On July 10, join us for the adventure of “Jumanji,” a fantastical story where a magical board game releases jungle creatures into the real world, and siblings Judy and Peter must finish the game to reverse the chaos. With the help of Alan Parrish, who has been trapped in the game for decades, they face dangerous challenges and learn the power of teamwork.

On Aug. 7, enjoy the beloved animated hit “Shrek,” featuring the lovable green ogre who embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, with the help of his loyal donkey sidekick. This hilarious and heartwarming tale of friendship and acceptance has become a family favorite.

Pictures on the Plaza is a program that aligns with the Renaissance Theatre’s mission to provide engaging experiences for everyone in our community.

Renaissance President and CEO Chelsie Thompson shared her enthusiasm for the series, saying, “Pictures on the Plaza is a wonderful opportunity for us to welcome our neighbors for an evening of fun for families at no cost to them. We hope you can join us.”

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.