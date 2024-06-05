Galion BOE holds May meeting

The Galion City School District Board of Education met on May 21. The board reviewed, discussed, and, when necessary, approved preliminary agenda items and provided time for community input. Following those initial items, the board moved to the student achievement report.

Board of Education President Melissa Miller presented the report detailing numerous enriching experiences and notable student accomplishments. These experiences included engaging in end-of-year field trips and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) rewards such as visits to Buckeye Imagination Museum, Cedar Point, and Washington, D.C. The district also celebrated Right to Read Week with activities such as high school Key Club students reading to second graders and Galion Intermediate School students surpassing their reading goals.

Preparations for the upcoming academic year took place with visits to new school buildings for second, fifth, and eighth graders, and Galion Intermediate School hosted “Future Friday” for third and fourth graders to meet their next teachers. Additionally, students participated in “Go Gray in May” to show solidarity with peers diagnosed with brain tumors, demonstrating the district’s commitment to compassion and community support.

Transitioning to administrative matters, the board reviewed and approved numerous administrative, certified, and classified staff recommendations in preparation for the 2024-25 school year. This encompassed contract renewals for administrative and certified staff, confirmation of certified extra-duty assignments (extracurricular), and the establishment of 2024-25 certified/classified substitute pay rates. The agenda also included the approval of 110 seniors for 2024 graduation, school and technology fees for the upcoming academic year, and the initial review of revisions to the board policy.

Treasurer Charlene Parkinson presented a comprehensive report encompassing April 2024 financial reports, the five-year forecast, and audit compliance reports, underscoring the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency. The Galion City Schools Treasurer’s Office was recently honored with the prestigious Auditor of State Award.

This accolade signifies the district’s exemplary adherence to financial best practices and accountability standards.

The board’s next regular meeting will occur on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.