Living History Days on horizon

CRESTLINE — Join the Crawford Park District and Colonel Crawford’s Company to step back into colonial times at Living History Days.

Along with scheduled presentations and reenactments, there will be kids games, tomahawk throwing, and many more demonstrations and activities, including: Debora Cook, artist and calligrapher; Valerie Skinner, 18th century style artist; Twisted Willow Traders, including handcrafted silver jewelry; Stone Forge & Tissage – blacksmith and weaving; fur trade; wool spinning; flint knapping; cooking demonstration; hand-carved wooden spoons; Native American camp; Colonel Crawford Encampment; and Revolutionary War accoutrements.

Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule of presentations

Friday, May 31

• 8-10 p.m. — War Council – British agents speak with native tribes to convince them to fight for the king.

Saturday, June 1

• 9 a.m. — Opening Ceremony: Flag Raising by Local Scouts Troop 106

• 10 a.m. — Shequonur: Native Singer and Storyteller

• 11 a.m. — Reenactment: Battle Island (may not be totally handicap accessible)

• 1 p.m. — Lou Tommelleo:18th Century Weapons

• 2 p.m. — Tami Cory: Dressing the 18th Century

• 3 p.m. — Reenactment: Capture of Colonel Crawford

Sunday, June 2

• 10 a.m. — Shequonur: Native Singer and Storyteller

• 11 a.m. — Reenactment: Battle Island

• 1 p.m. — Lou Tommelleo:18th Century Weapons

• 2 p.m. — Tami Cory: Dressing the 18th Century

• 3 p.m. — Reenactment: Capture of Colonel Crawford

Living History Days will take place at Lowe-Volk Park, which is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30 at 2401 state Route 598, Crestline. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.