Agency on Aging to host extravaganza

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will hold a Senior Spring Extravaganza on May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield.

This free event, hosted by the Area Agency on Aging, is held in recognition of Older Americans Month and offers guests entertainment, refreshments, resources, information regarding aging issues, and the opportunity to connect with others within the community.

This year holds special significance as it not only marks the celebration of Older Americans Month but also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging. Because of this, the event theme this year is the 1970s.

The Older Americans Month 2024 theme named by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) is “Powered by Connection.” This year, we are celebrating older adults and the Agency’s 50th anniversary with an on-site classic car show, entertainment by Fusion Marketing Group, brunch, resource fair, bingo, and much more.

To participate in the car show, please call 567-247-6487 to register.

Registration is not required to attend. No early birds, please. Doors open at 9 a.m. Follow our Facebook page to keep up to date on upcoming events at www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.