Lead poisoning remains big concern

Childhood lead poisoning is considered the most preventable environmental disease among young children, yet thousands of children are lead poisoned each year across the United States.

There is no known safe level of lead in the body. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. The effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected or reversed. In addition to the amount and length of exposure, factors influencing how lead will affect a child include individual genetic differences, timing of exposure, and the presence of protective factors such as nutrition.

Ohio law requires all healthcare providers to administer blood lead tests to children at ages 1 and 2, or up to age 6 if no previous test has been completed based on the following criteria: the child is on Medicaid, lives in a high-risk zip code, or has certain other risk factors.

Currently, every zip code in Crawford County is listed as a high-risk zip code for lead exposure. The most recent census estimates 2,300 children ages 6 years and younger live in Crawford County. A yearly average of 400 Crawford County children less than 6 years old were tested for lead during years 2019 through 2023.

Children can be exposed to lead in many ways, but most exposure happens when children put things into their mouths while playing. Lead was used in house paint until 1978, and any house built before that year could have lead paint. Chips from this paint can be ingested or ground into dust, which can be eaten or inhaled. Lead can also be found in soil, water, and certain items that come from other countries. Many children with lead poisoning have no signs at first, which makes it hard to diagnose and treat their poisoning early.

While the prevalence of confirmed elevated blood lead levels among tested Ohio children has declined significantly during the past 20 years, much work remains to be done to eliminate lead hazards and continue to reduce the number of children lead poisoned each year. The Ohio Department of Health offers a range of information and resources about childhood lead poisoning for healthcare providers, including a summary of Ohio’s child lead testing requirements, medical management recommendations for children receiving blood lead tests, prenatal risk assessment for lead, a lead poisoning desk reference guide, and identification and management of lead exposure in pregnant and lactating women.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s childhood lead poisoning website at odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/childhood-lead-poisoning.

Submitted by Crawford County Public Health.