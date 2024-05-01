Jazz orchestra set to perform

Prepare to be transported back to the golden era of jazz as Mansfield’s very own Artistic Jazz Orchestra (AJO), led by conductor Paul Martin, announces its triumphant return to the Renaissance Theatre. On Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m., AJO will grace the stage with an electrifying tribute to the legendary bands of the Big Band Era in a one-night-only performance titled “Kings of Swing!”

Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening as AJO pays homage to the iconic bandleaders who defined the era, including Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Ted Heath, and more. Led by Martin, the orchestra comprises top-tier jazz musicians from Mansfield and beyond, uniting to deliver a magical musical experience reminiscent of a cherished family gathering infused with the sophistication of a metropolitan jazz scene.

Featuring beloved AJO musicians such as trumpeters Dave Banks and Jack Schantz, trombonists Scott Garlock and Matt Ellis, saxophonists Bryan Olsheski and Eric Snyder, pianist McCray Martin, drummer Jim Rupp, and the esteemed trombonist and arranger Vaughn Wiester, AJO promises an evening of unparalleled musical excellence.

Adding to the enchantment, AJO’s exceptional vocalist Kelly Knowlton will pay tribute to the “queens of swing,” captivating audiences with renditions inspired by jazz luminaries such as Ella Fitzgerald, June Christy, Natalie Cole, and more.

With a dynamic ensemble boasting 10 brass, five saxes, and a rhythm section, AJO’s performance promises to be an auditory delight. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or experiencing AJO for the first time, this event is not to be missed. Bring a friend and join us for an evening of unforgettable music and entertainment.

Tickets for “Kings of Swing” are available as part of the Spotlight Concert Series and can be purchased online at rentickets.org or by calling the box office at 419-522-2726 or visiting it at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the resurgence of world-class jazz music with AJO. Join us for an evening of swing, sophistication, and sheer musical brilliance.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.