Depot Day to be held May 4

Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot (FBFD) will host Depot Day at the Galion Big Four Depot, 127 N. Washington St., on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is annual event is free and open to everyone. Depot Day will feature train history displays by various local and area entities and individuals, including a train safety info table by Ohio Operation Lifesavers. A train art activity table by the Crawford County Arts Council will also be featured. There will be presentations in the pavilion on the depot grounds during the day.

The scheduled talks include:

11 a.m. — Thomas Palmer “Rails to History: The Remarkable Life of a Galion Locomotive Engineer.”

1 p.m. — Mike Hocker “Here at the Depot Through the Years.”

The event will also feature sale items, including train calendars, books, and train station cutouts, and a fundraiser raffle. New this year will be the opportunity to purchase T-shirts with a train theme that will be made available by This, That & the Other, a local Galion business.

Musical entertainment starts at 12:15 p.m. and will be provided by the Galion Alumni/Community Band directed by Brian Treisch. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Messy Bun Food Cart. Kettle corn will also be available from Kettle Krunch food cart.

FBFD is especially inviting all former employees of the Big Four Depot of any timeframe or operations to come to the event to share their oral or written memories/stories. There are plans to videotape/record these stories for future publication.

For more information, call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-617-9182. Updates are available on the FriendsoftheGalionBigFourDepot Facebook page.

Submitted by Friends of the Galion Big Four Depot.