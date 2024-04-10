Boys tennis looking to rebuild

The 2024 Galion varsity boys tennis team. Courtesy | Photorama

After losing six players from last year’s 8-8 team, ninth-year Galion boys tennis head coach Tom Pawsey believes this season will be about rebuilding as the Tigers return just half its team. But while there are plenty of new faces on the roster this season, the Tigers return some firepower at the top led by star senior athlete Cooper Kent.

Kent, who has also scored 1,000 career points in his basketball career, will once again slot in as Galion’s top singles player. Ben and Jack Rinehart are also expected to lead the Tigers as singles players to give them a formidable trio at the top of the roster. All three will also play doubles this season.

Pawsey said returning senior Luke Tinnermeier and junior Jack Johnson, primarily a doubles player, will also play significant roles in Galion’s success this season. Sophomore Logan Estep also returns and will look to build on his first season of high school tennis.

“We always hope for a .500 season even if it’s a rebuilding year like we have right now,” Pawsey said. “We had a .500 season last year and that’s what we want this year. I always hope for that because I have a good assistant and the both of us together, we’re good teachers and we teach them fast.”

Pawsey said his team doesn’t get much practice time during the offseason given that most of his players are in other sports throughout the year, leading to them often playing “catch up” for the first half of the season.

“That’s the biggest thing against us, the time on the courts,” he said. “They don’t have time to go to racquet clubs, they don’t have time in other seasons like fall and winter (to practice). But they’re really great kids, and it’s great to be around them.”

However, he noted that disadvantage also creates a bit of an advantage for his team given the number of athletes found on the roster.

“We have tremendously good athletes on the team,” he said. “Those six that are coming back, those are really good athletes … As far as athleticism, when we meet another school, we’re either even up or above them.”

Pawsey added, “Another advantage I have is they’re really good students. I know other coaches may not put a big prize on that, but I do. They’re easy to teach.”

As for what he’s most looking forward to this season, Pawsey said, “Just a lot of growth and the .500 season. And that’s just being conservative. Who knows what can happen?”