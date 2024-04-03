Concert to explore music of Patsy Cline

The Crawford County Community Concert Association is proud to announce that this year’s April show will bring to Crawford County “Six Miles To Nellie” with lead singer Courtney DeCosky as the legendary Patsy Cline on Thursday, April 11, in Bucyrus.

In this production, DeCosky transforms into Cline for an evening of music to celebrate a county music legend, backed by the Nellie band and special guests. Cline shares her memories of the songs she recorded and their connections to family and life. With special host “Cousin Minnie Pearl,” this step back in time is a delightful tribute to Cline’s memorable legacy.

The evening will include songs that have become standards for all time and will include “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams of Mine,” “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” and “She’s Got You,” just to name a few.

Lead guitarist and mandolin player Jeff Williams, the husband of DeCosky, draws his inspiration for creating music from his life experiences and the good fortune of having been exposed to an eclectic range of musical styles over the years.

Six Miles To Nellie was originally organized in Knox County and also includes Michael Wolfe (bass), Brad Oviatt (fiddle), Stevie Eyer (keyboard), Terry Martin (steel guitar), Les Harmeyer (drums), and, John Schnabel, who will be returning to his home town of Bucyrus, on rhythm acoustic guitar, banjo and also joins the songwriters in Nellie.

Seats are still available for this exciting show, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bucyrus Elementary School auditorium, located at 245 Woodlawn Ave. in Bucyrus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information, ticket information, and purchases, go to the Concert Association website at www.crawcocommconcert.com and key on the iTickets.com link or call 800-965-9324.

At this show, the Concert Association’s 2024-25 season lineup will also be announced.

The last show for this season is the daddy-daughter duo of Mat & Savanna via the Kelly Clarkson Show from Utah with Steve Nelson on Thursday, May 16.

Submitted by the Crawford County Community Concert Association.