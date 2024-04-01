Grant to help fund Trash Bash

Keeping Morrow County Beautiful is synonymous with the county’s logo: Love life. Live rural. When community service work/volunteering benefits the county, we all benefit. A rural landscape lacking litter attracts beauty, but when a rural landscape contains litter, it attacks more litter.

This year the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency approved of a $20,557 grant to Morrow County recycling to help fund the Trash Bash 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Litter Pick-up. The benefits of the grant extend to the many volunteers who will participate in picking up litter from our community’s public spaces, county and township roads. In addition, litter pick-ups are being scheduled at Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead State Park and other venues.

The grant will offer not only supplies and services for tackling the litter that may be deposited throughout the April 8 event, but souvenirs and litter kits for the first 400 participants participating in Trash Bash 2024. Being a volunteer can provide a sense of accomplishment and self-fulfillment because it is a selfless action that benefits many. Picking up litter leaves a path of community pride and a pleasing landscape, which we are fortunate to enjoy.

Be the first to pick up your community! Sign up at https://morrowcountyohio.gov/recycling or call 419-946-6400.

Submitted by Morrow County Recycling and Keep Morrow County Beautiful.