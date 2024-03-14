Mansfield Youth Theatre to perform Cinderella

The Mansfield Youth Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition) on the stage of the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 on April 12-14 as a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

Performances will occur at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dauphne Maloney directs the show with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors.

A free sensory-friendly performance of Cinderella will be offered on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. for families of individuals with special needs. Interested individuals must register for free tickets by visiting or calling the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726. A limited number of tickets is available for the sensory-friendly performance and no walk-ups will be accommodated.

The timeless enchantment of Cinderella is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Featuring such songs as “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and “Impossible,” the original musical was presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams come true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.

As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still appeals to children and adults alike. This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was adapted for television by Robert L. Freedman and directed by Robert Iscove, with choreography by Rob Marshall. Produced by Whitney Houston and Debra Martin Chase for Walt Disney Television, the production aired on November 2, 1997. This version featured a diverse cast, with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother, Bernadette Peters as Cinderella’s stepmother, Paolo Montalbán as the prince, Whoopi Goldberg as the queen, Victor Garber as the king, and Jason Alexander as Lionel, the herald.

Several songs were added, including “The Sweetest Sounds” from No Strings, sung by Cinderella and the prince, and “There’s Music in You,” written for the 1953 film “Main Street to Broadway,” sung as the finale by the fairy godmother. Sixty million viewers watched the broadcast, making it the most-watched television musical in decades, and earning ABC its highest Sunday night ratings in 10 years.

“Cinderella is the quintessential rags to riches fairy tale that has such a universal appeal,” said Maloney. “Almost every culture has a Cinderella story. It transcends generations, leaving all who experience a telling of the tale in any form, full of hope and celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. The addition of beautiful and stirring music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, along with a little theatrical magic and a fresh twist, will make for a joyous event in the intimacy of our Theatre 166 space.”

The cast is led by Cassandra Kurek as Cinderella, Zakari Ramos as Prince Christopher, MaKayla Lawrence as the fairy godmother, Elina Gilland as the Stepmother, Morgyn Beasley and Isla Donley as stepsisters Grace and Joy, Graycen Stevens as Lionel, and Taylor Beasley and Gage Workman as Queen Constantina and King Maximillian.

Featured ensemble members are Callie Francis, Josephine Foster, Emma Hutchison-Deehr, Milo McDonald, Lydia McFadden, McKinnley King, Steliana Kruer, Davanna Parks, Alyssia Pickett, Maddie Rice, Caroline Secrist, Nicholas Spoon, Alex Trolian, and Makenzie Wynn.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the wonder of Cinderella brought to life at the Renaissance Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase on the Renaissance website at www.rentickets.org or by contacting the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726. The box office, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, is open Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 p.m.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.