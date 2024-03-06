Festival to highlight emerging artists

Submissions are now open for the 2024-2025 Emerging Artists Festival at the Renaissance Theatre. Courtesy | Renaissance Performing Arts

The Renaissance Performing Arts Association is thrilled to announce that submissions are now open for the 2024-25 Emerging Artists Festival. This unique festival, which originated in 2020 with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, aims to guide, encourage, support, and advocate for artists of all ages who wish to find their voice through the creation and development of original works.

The Emerging Artists Festival provides a platform for emerging playwrights, composers, musicians, dancers, and poets to showcase their talents. Each season, selected works are given one week to workshop with a director and a cast of actors, culminating in a public reading where audience members are invited to provide feedback. This program is designed to foster creativity and innovation, translating artists’ visions into compelling new works.

Submissions of plays, musicals, and screenplays are open now through April 1. Prospective artists can find more information and submit their work at rentickets.org/emerging-artists/.

Michael Thomas, founder of the Emerging Artists Program and artistic director emeritus, shared his vision for the program by saying, “Since its inception, Emerging Artists has evolved into a globally recognized platform, reaching artists from all corners of the world. Our goal is to continue providing opportunities for diverse voices to be heard and celebrated.”

When asked about this year’s submissions, Thomas expressed excitement and said, “We accept and encourage scripts that reflect the writer’s unique vision. Our workshops provide a safe space for collaboration and discovery, where artists can explore new ideas and push creative boundaries.”

Selected playwrights for the 2024-25 festival can expect an immersive workshop experience with rehearsals and conversations with directors and actors over two nights, followed by a public staged reading and Q&A session on the third night.

For the upcoming festival, three to five pieces will be selected for staged readings, with each selected playwright receiving an award of $500 and provided with housing during the workshop weeks.

Mark your calendars for the workshop weeks, which will be held from Jan. 2-4, Jan. 9-11, Jan. 16-18, and Jan. 23-24, 2025, with public readings scheduled for Jan. 4, 11, 18, and 24, 2025.

“The Renaissance Theatre’s Emerging Artist Program has become a nationally recognized platform to foster the works of writers, composers, musicians, dancers, and poets from all over the world. We encourage artists of all ages and diversities to submit for our 2024-25 Emerging Artists Festival,” Thomas said.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts Association.